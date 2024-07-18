El Otro Puerto Rico approaches gubernatorial candidates on affordable housing

From left: Raúl Santiago-Bartolomei, University of Puerto Rico professor; Alonso Ortiz-Menchaca, CEO of El Otro Puerto Rico; Christina Mojica, public policy analyst at El Otro Puerto Rico; and Martha Quiñones, economist, present the Access to Dignified Housing Act proposal.

The nonprofit wants candidates to take a stand on the proposal and clearly define how they plan to address the housing issue.

El Otro Puerto Rico, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting affordable housing and preventing displacement, has presented a proposal that outlines guidelines for implementing the Access to Dignified Housing Act.

This initiative challenges gubernatorial candidates to take a stand on the proposal and clearly define their plans to address the housing issue.

“The housing crisis in Puerto Rico is a problem that requires comprehensive solutions. Our proposal not only addresses the need for affordable housing but also seeks to stabilize the rental market and regulate commercial activities that affect housing availability,” said El Otro Puerto Rico’s CEO, Alonso Ortiz-Menchaca.

The proposal emphasizes that short-term rentals (STRs) are commercial activities that should be subject to the same regulations and tax burdens as any business.

To this end, the nonprofit proposes limiting the operation of these businesses to commercial zones and establishing special permits for their operation in areas where residences and businesses coexist.

“We recommend implementing a temporary regulation on long-term-rental rates and establishing a multidisciplinary team within the Office of Rental Regulation to study the housing market behavior in this segment,” Ortiz-Menchaca said.

“In the municipalities or zones most affected by real estate inflation, a rent cap should be established, and tenants should be allowed to file complaints against landlords who do not comply with the established rates. This measure will only exist until the necessary number of housing units is reached to stabilize the island’s housing market,” he added.

The proposal includes creating a registry of STR owners and developing an administrative adjudication procedure for complaints and fines against noncompliant owners.

“Our economic analysis shows that stabilizing rents and creating new affordable housing units are crucial to mitigating real estate inflation and preventing the displacement of our communities. This proposal is a vital step toward a more just and equitable Puerto Rico,” said Martha Quiñones, an economist who collaborates with the nonprofit.

Christina Mojica, a public policy analyst at El Otro Puerto Rico, highlighted the importance of community participation in developing the proposal.

“We have worked with the sectors that have suffered the housing crisis. Their experiences and contributions have been vital in anchoring our proposals in the daily reality of our people,” she said.

“The repeal of Act 22 of 2012 is an essential step to curb the excessive hoarding of properties and tax evasion that promotes money laundering. Additionally, we’re proposing the creation of the Office of Rental Regulation, within the Department of Housing, which will be responsible for regulating long- and short-term rentals based on territorial boundaries and market need,” Mojica added.

The nonprofit also proposes the creation of a National Housing Reconstruction Program.

“This program, to be administered by the Department of Housing, will ensure 100% financing for the acquisition and rehabilitation of unused properties. It will also allow for the rehabilitation of multifamily or mixed-use homes and facilitate the process for declaring properties as public nuisances, covering the costs of the process,” said Ortiz-Menchaca.

The proposal also recommends creating Specialized Courts for Property and Ownership in each judicial region to resolve disputes over adverse possession, inheritances and ownership issues, suggesting amendments to existing legislation.

Raúl Santiago-Bartolomei, a professor at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, and planner, warned that “housing, in addition to being a potential source of wealth, is the basic infrastructure that defines the fabric of our communities. Failing to address this crisis will lead to economic precariousness, hinder social mobility, lead to the displacement of vulnerable populations, and segregate Puerto Rico into communities of varying advantages.”

El Otro Puerto Rico called on gubernatorial candidates to evaluate the recommendations and take positions.

“Our goal is to make housing and displacement a central topic in the 2024 electoral campaign. The island deserves a clear answer on whether the candidates support or oppose guaranteeing their right to housing,” said Ortiz-Menchaca.

“Candidates will have until August 30 to respond to this proposal. In September, we will launch an educational campaign to inform the public about each candidate’s position on this critical issue, as well as their commitment to a future Puerto Rico that includes all Puerto Ricans,” Ortiz-Menchaca added.