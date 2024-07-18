Type to search

EPA allocates $20.4M to support clean production of construction materials

NIMB Staff July 18, 2024
Asphalt is among the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of construction materials responsible for more than 15% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions. (Credit: Oksana Ermak | Dreamstime.com)

The funding benefits New York, New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of six recipients across Region 2, who will collectively receive approximately $20.4 million in grants to support efforts to report and reduce climate pollution from the manufacturing of construction materials.

The EPA estimates that the construction materials used in buildings and other built infrastructure account for more than 15% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions.

Of the six recipients, Oklahoma State University — which will work with Puerto Rico — will receive nearly $10 million to create a National Center for Sustainable Construction Materials to promote low-carbon construction materials (LCCMs) and generate environmental product declarations for materials such as asphalt, concrete, steel and their additives.

“As we face the challenges of climate change, it is crucial to innovate and invest in sustainable practices,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. García. “These grants will support businesses and institutions in our region as they lead the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from construction materials and help build a cleaner, more resilient future for all our communities.”

The other recipients are Pioneer Millworks ($302,300); Cornell University ($2.5 million); HOLCIM US Inc. ($1.4 million); Rochester Institute of Technology ($1.3 million); and Heidelberg Materials US Inc. ($5 million).

"Puerto Rico faces significant vulnerability to climate related hazards, especially impacting those who are economically marginalized and living in socially inequitable conditions characterized by inadequate infrastructure and services."

 

– A paper by Research Internal Displacement, noting that although small island developing states, with which Puerto Rico shares some characteristics, contribute little to global warming, emitting on average only 1.5% as much greenhouse gas as industrialized countries, they are disproportionately affected by the consequences of climate change.
