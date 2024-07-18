EPA allocates $20.4M to support clean production of construction materials

Asphalt is among the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of construction materials responsible for more than 15% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions. (Credit: Oksana Ermak | Dreamstime.com)

The funding benefits New York, New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of six recipients across Region 2, who will collectively receive approximately $20.4 million in grants to support efforts to report and reduce climate pollution from the manufacturing of construction materials.

The EPA estimates that the construction materials used in buildings and other built infrastructure account for more than 15% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions.

Of the six recipients, Oklahoma State University — which will work with Puerto Rico — will receive nearly $10 million to create a National Center for Sustainable Construction Materials to promote low-carbon construction materials (LCCMs) and generate environmental product declarations for materials such as asphalt, concrete, steel and their additives.

“As we face the challenges of climate change, it is crucial to innovate and invest in sustainable practices,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. García. “These grants will support businesses and institutions in our region as they lead the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from construction materials and help build a cleaner, more resilient future for all our communities.”

The other recipients are Pioneer Millworks ($302,300); Cornell University ($2.5 million); HOLCIM US Inc. ($1.4 million); Rochester Institute of Technology ($1.3 million); and Heidelberg Materials US Inc. ($5 million).