Combate Beach Resort opens tourist information center, convenience store

XJTT Hospitality Inc. announced the opening of its new I LOVE Combate tourist information center and gift and convenience store in El Combate Beach in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, following a $350,000 investment.

The new retail operation is generating eight new jobs, company officials said.

XJTT Hospitality, founded in 2008, operates the Combate Beach Resort, the Xabores Cyber Café restaurant and the Cay Gift Shop on El Combate Beach, employing 40 people residing in the town.

“We’re immensely proud to inaugurate this tourist information center in Cabo Rojo. As the capital of domestic tourism, the city needed an information center that was available to guide our visitors seven days a week,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, general manager and creator of the concept.

“I LOVE Combate will serve as a catalyst agent to continue promoting the growth of all tourism-related businesses in the southwest corner of Puerto Rico,” he said.

I LOVE Combate will put the spotlight on hundreds of tourist attractions and activities in the region, through videos and photographs provided by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Discover Puerto Rico, and XJTT Hospitality.

In addition, the gift shop will focus on promoting the beaches and the natural and historic wonders of the archipelago, while the convenience store “will fill a void, with high-quality products at affordable prices, that residents and the hundreds of visitors who arrive weekly to this area of high tourist interest had,” he said.

Tomás Ramírez, president of XJTT Hospitality, confirmed the project was four years in the making, noting like many small and medium-sized businesses in this region, they were affected by the 2020 earthquake and pandemic, and by the subsequent shortage of construction labor.

“We remained focused on the importance of this project and its multiplier impact for the entire industry, until completion. We thank our employees, contractors and friends who supported us in achieving this,” he said.

I LOVE Combate will offer entrepreneurs in the region the opportunity to promote their businesses in the information center, free of charge.

“We’re convinced that I LOVE Combate will mark another important point in the economic development of El Combate and will attract more visitors and investors to the area throughout the year, driving the growth of all businesses in the 18 industries that make up our offerings,” Xavier Ramírez said, adding, “We invite the public to come and discover what these new facilities have to offer. We are waiting for you at I LOVE Combate.”