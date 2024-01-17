Empire State VII training ship makes stop in San Juan on maiden voyage

The Empire State VII is a state-of-the-art new training ship owned by the federal government and operated by SUNY Maritime College.

TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico is hosting the maiden voyage of the state-of-the-art ship Empire State VII crewed by 227 cadets from the Maritime College of the State University of New York (SUNY) who arrived in the port of San Juan on Tuesday after its training mission in the U.S. Maritime Administration’s National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program.

Embarking from SUNY Maritime College in the Bronx, New York on Jan. 10, the cadets crossed the United States’ East coast to San Juan, for the new ship’s first training mission. The NSMV Empire State VII is also designed to respond to natural and other disasters and could serve to provide relief to the island in the event of a hurricane, flood, or other need, officials said.

“We welcome to Puerto Rico the Empire State VII and its crew, who are training not only to keep our economy moving but are training to respond to any type of emergency, both in the continental United States and in Puerto Rico,” said Eduardo Pagán, general manager of TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico.

“Additionally, we’re excited to provide Puerto Rican students with the opportunity to learn first-hand and consider the profession of sailors, through an exclusive visit in which they will tour the vessel, delving into the details of its operation, and learning about the service in the Merchant Navy. We hope that this visit will be beneficial for them and their future,” said Pagán.

The maritime industry provides more than 2,000 jobs and contributes more than $96 million in wages and $221 million in economic activity to Puerto Rico alone. Additionally, the SUNY Maritime College — which is the first of seven maritime academies in the United States — offers the same in-state tuition rates to future students from Puerto Rico exploring enrolling in its programs.

The Empire State VII is a state-of-the-art new training ship owned by the federal government and operated by SUNY Maritime College. It is the first of five multi-mission ships built to support mariner education and training at the six state maritime academies in the US. This 3-week cruise will be her maiden voyage.

The NSMV — an entirely new design and class of vessel — is optimized to be a training platform and to respond to national disasters. In the past, the previous training ship Empire State VI and the other state maritime academy training ships assisted with relief efforts for hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

Cadets pursuing a US Coast Guard license as part of their academic program must complete three seagoing experiences, including Summer Sea Terms and/or Cadet Shipping (on commercial or government-owned civilian-crewed ships). For the first time, SUNY Maritime students will obtain sea term training during the winter academic term session. Sea term and Cadet shipping provide cadets with valuable hands-on learning on board a ship.

“It’s critical that we are able to give the students at SUNY Maritime the best education and most up-to-date training available in order to continue to graduate licensed mariners in the thriving maritime industry,” said SUNY Maritime College President, Rear Adm. Michael Alfultis.

“Our national defense and economy are dependent upon mariners. There is currently a nationwide shortage of mariners, and Maritime College has an important role in graduating US licensed mariners to crew ships that are vital to our economy and provide logistical support for our operational forces in peace and conflict,” he said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) NSMV program is designed to provide a purpose-built, state-of-the-art training platform for the state maritime academies in New York, Massachusetts, Maine, Texas, and California, respectively.

This next-generation training fleet will address a critical shortage of qualified officers necessary to crew government and commercial owned sealift ships. In addition to providing world-class training for America’s future mariners, the NSMVs will be available to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in times of need.

The NSMV will feature numerous instructional spaces, a full training bridge, and have space for up to 600 cadets to train in a first-rate maritime academic environment at sea. State maritime academies graduate more than half of all new officers each year—the merchant mariners who help keep cargoes and our economy moving. Many also support U.S. national security by crewing military sealift vessels.

In addition to being a state-of-the-art training and educational platform, each ship will feature modern hospital facilities, a helicopter pad, and the ability to accommodate up to 1,000 people in times of humanitarian need. Adding to the NSMV’s capability, it will provide needed roll-on/roll-off and container storage capacity for use during disaster relief missions, including serving Puerto Rico in the event of natural or other disaster. Ship specifications will be compatible with the pier length, draft restrictions, and mooring limitations at each of the maritime training academies.