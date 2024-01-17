Popular, Guayacán award $80K in equity-free seed capital to 3 emerging co’s

Orban Mendoza, of Flexio, won the initiative's top award.

A total of $80,000 was awarded to three Puerto Rican companies in the form of equity-free seed capital given their “outstanding effort” during the Scale Up 2023 Demo Day, when a panel of executives from Banco Popular got to judge the participants and offer their feedback.

A panel of judges exclusively consisting of Banco Popular executives — specialists in finance, marketing, and investment — selected the $50,000 main prize winner: Flexio, a technology and logistics company with a focus on delivery services founded by Orban Mendoza Valiente and Adrián Figueroa.

Flexio offers integrated logistics and delivery solutions for businesses (B2B services) and end consumers (B2C businesses). The company leverages cutting-edge technologies and a network of affiliated drivers to offer hybrid solutions that adapt to various business and industry needs.

As it wrapped up its second edition, the Scale Up 2023 Program — a joint effort between Grupo Guayacán and Popular — reiterated its support to help small and medium-sized businesses reach their next growth stage, by awarding special awards to other startups.

Isla Caribe, founded by Melina Aguilar to offer educational tours in Ponce and other historic areas throughout Puerto Rico, received a special $20,000 acknowledgment in equity-free seed capital to boost its operations.

The other recipient was Insu Health Design, a company founded by Doris Candelario and Mason Lucich, which was given $10,000 to help develop “Insu Portable,” a smart mini refrigerator that allows patients to refrigerate and store their insulin without electricity.

In addition to selecting the main prize winner and the two honorees, Popular will also offer personalized assistance to all companies that met all program requirements, including recommendations on investment and financing opportunities or any additional matter depending on each company’s needs.

“It’s important for Popular to keep supporting programs that ensure the sustainability of small and medium-sized businesses that contribute to Puerto Rico’s economic and social development,” said Beatriz Polhamus, first vice president of Popular’s Social Commitment division and executive director of Fundación Banco Popular.

“In this second edition, we can reassure that our entrepreneurial ecosystem is filled with promising talent and that if we provide the right tools, our entrepreneurs can maximize their potential to the fullest,” she said.

The second edition of Scale Up brought together 29 participating companies, which benefited from personalized coaching offered to entrepreneurs who graduated from Guayacán’s EnterPRize competition, as well as from StartUp Popular and other companies associated with Popular.

This support allowed them to identify challenges, better understand the market and set data-driven goals, the companies stated.

It also allowed them to develop business proposals for potential collaborators and investors.

“The partnership between Guayacán and Popular has allowed us to support a diverse group of entrepreneurs whose companies are already up and running but require additional tools to boost their growth,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“We thank Popular for their ongoing commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs who, with proper mentoring, could take their businesses to the next level. Together, we have continued to strengthen the island’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and lay a foundation so that future generations of entrepreneurs will know where to seek support,” she said.

The Scale Up program, also received financial support through a grant from the Nonprofit Organizations Assistance Program under the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority’s (AAFAF, in Spanish) Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.