Employment Solutions USA to host conference on work visa programs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Employment Solutions USA assists businesses in need of competent employees to use the US Immigration Guest Worker Programs to recruit and hire foreign temporary, seasonal or peak agricultural (H-2A Program) and non-agricultural (H-2B Program) guest workers. (Credit: Yurii Kibalnik | Dreamstime.com)

Business-to-business consulting company Employment Solutions USA (ESUSA) announced the upcoming conference about the benefits the temporary employment non-immigrant visa programs, H-2A and H-2B, can provide to employers in Puerto Rico.

The event will take place April 21, at the Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event is co-hosted by the Carrasquillo Law Group, and both will discuss Puerto Rico’s labor needs in industries such as construction, agriculture, hospitality, and other areas suffering from work force shortages.

The firms will also discuss guest worker programs H-2B and H-2A and how they could help Puerto Rican businesses facing work force shortages. The event will also address how neighbors in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries may play a key role in this process.

“Employers in Puerto Rico currently face widespread temporary and seasonal labor shortages, which is particularly impacting construction, agriculture, hospitality, and other important industries,” said the law firm’s Managing Shareholder Rogelio (Roy) Carrasquillo.

“I look forward to discussing how companies in Puerto Rico can actively benefit from the H-2A and H-2B visa programs, allowing them to nimbly hire workers from neighboring countries to fill seasonal and temporary labor needs,” said Carrasquillo, who is one of a roster of industry experts and government officials slated to speak at the event.

Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) Executive Director Manuel Laboy, and José Joaquín Villamil, CEO of Estudios Técnicos, will be among those on hand to discuss how the H-2A and H-2B programs can be used by employers in Puerto Rico to address temporary and seasonal labor shortages.

For more information and free registration, please click here.