‘EmpowerHer Escape’ event designed to transform female leadership

Mildred Ramírez, creator of the EmpowerHer Escape event and specialist in artificial intelligence and digital marketing.

Experts from various industries will share strategies and advice to help women with their business and personal success.

“EmpowerHer Escape,” a two-day event for businesswomen focused on enhancing professional and personal skills, will be held Nov. 22-23 at Hacienda El Lago in Cayey.

The event aims to provide practical tools and knowledge for developing resilient, effective leadership, fostering career or business growth, and enabling women to make a positive impact in their communities and industries.

Through expert-led talks, workshops and activities, participants will learn strategies to improve decision-making, boost motivation and strengthen resilience, according to organizers, the organizers said.

Each activity is designed to create a collaborative environment where attendees can share experiences, build valuable connections and gain insights to achieve new professional goals.

Featured speakers include Daniela Droz, a certified professional coach in resilience and spirituality; Isaac Esquilín, an expert on neuroleadership and business development; Joharys Aybar, psychologist, author and professional coach; Yolaine Salgado, founder of FiDelis Talent Solution; and Omayra Font, pastor and female leadership advocate.

Additional participants include leadership expert Ana Agosto; Eggy Torres, an expert in communication and professional development; personal trainer Desmond Santiago; laughter and wellness coach Melissa Merced; and event creator Mildred Ramírez, a specialist in artificial intelligence and digital marketing.

“‘EmpowerHer Escape’ is designed to offer women a space where they can learn and share their knowledge and connect with entrepreneurs from other fields to increase their network of contacts and business capacity. Our purpose is to equip them with the necessary tools to face the challenges of modern leadership and generate a real impact in their businesses and communities,” said Ramirez.