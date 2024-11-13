Lexus ‘Design with Purpose’ competition accepting applications

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The program will award $10,000 to three winners to develop smart solutions.

The Lexus vehicle brand has announced that as part of its commitment to creativity and innovation in developing smart solutions for future challenges, its “Design with Purpose,” a project designed to mobilize designers and thinkers to address social issues through practical design resources, is accepting applications once again.

Lexus will grant $10,000 to each of three participants selected by an evaluation committee to advance their design proposals, said Gerard Berlinski, Lexus marketing manager in Puerto Rico.

“We invite the entire community of designers, thinkers, creators and socially conscious entities to think differently to generate creative solutions to existing and future problems,” Berlinski said.

“Great design can make a revolutionary contribution to social innovation, but to do so, creators need the resources to immerse themselves in the contexts where social change is happening. Lexus ‘Design with Purpose’ is that means because creativity and design have the power to change the world,” he said.

The luxury brand’s philosophy emphasizes that design has the power to foster innovation, connect systems, simplify and tell stories.

“Creative and innovative design has the ability to visualize the unimaginable, to build and create order through beauty and elegance, and that is something that defines Lexus,” Berlinski added.

Lexus said the program is open to professional designers, students, design enthusiasts, nonprofits, educational institutions and forward-thinking individuals or organizations committed to creating specific solutions.

Berlinski noted that proposals can be based on architecture, industrial design, interior design, fashion, environmental projects, urban planning, technology, engineering and other disciplines.

The application deadline is Dec. 20.