Empresas Fonalledas, affiliates give $1M+ in aid to PR

Empresas Fonalledas and its affiliated group of companies in Puerto Rico have pledged more than $1 million in cash and other assistance to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane María.

Economic aid will be granted to different nonprofit organizations working emergency response to support employees who were affected and different groups of volunteers who are assisting the most vulnerable populations and communities.

“From the day after the storm as we set three priorities as short-term goals: locate, identify and meet the needs of our employees and their families; assess the impact of the hurricane on the group’s operations to try to go back to business safely as soon as possible, and assist in addressing the community’s most pressing needs,” said Jaime Fonalledas, president of Empresas Fonalledas.

“For more than 100 years we have been part of the island’s agriculture and business sector and in all this time Puerto Rico has enjoyed our hand of friendship and support in good and not so good times.” he said.

Among the organizations hat the business group will be supporting are the Red Cross, United for Puerto Rico, homes for Habitat for Humanity and Para La Naturaleza, among others.

Meanwhile, the group’s companies are helping with community efforts such as help Vaquería Tres Monjitas is providing the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority in delivering drinking water in hospitals, nursing homes and children’s shelters; the establishment of collection center of the Elderly Task Force in the former Borders in Plaza Las Américas — a joint effort between the government and private sector — and collection centers at Starbucks stores in a joint effort with Ranger American.

Moreover, from Nov. 1 until Jan. 6, all the money deposited in the fountain in front of Macy’s in Plaza Las Américas and in an urn located in the central atrium of Plaza Del Caribe will be donated to the Puerto Rico Red Cross.