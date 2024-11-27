Mano Amiga Program donates $240K to 24 Puerto Rico nonprofits

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fundación Plaza Las Américas and Fundación Plaza Del Caribe recently concluded the second funding round of this year’s Mano Amiga Program.

The selected organizations provide direct service programs focused on education, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, health, and the environment.

The Mano Amiga Program of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe foundations awarded nearly $240,000 in grants to 24 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico.

The grants will benefit approximately 5,121 individuals, reflecting the program’s positive multiplier effect in Puerto Rican communities, foundation officials said.

“The selected organizations are examples of true commitment and service to others. They are the ones who, day after day, analyze the needs of the communities, identify their priorities and seek resources — resources that are increasingly hard to come by — to address them,” said Jaime Fonalledas-Rubert, president of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe foundations.

The event marked the 17th edition of the Mano Amiga Program. Organizations supported by the Plaza Del Caribe Foundation include the Ponce YMCA; Fundación Pediátrica de Diabetes; University of Puerto Rico, Ponce campus; Instituto Especial para el Desarrollo Integral del Individuo, la Familia y la Comunidad (IDIIFCO); Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services; and the Centro de Servicios Ferrán y Punta Diamante.

Grants from the Plaza Las Américas Foundation were awarded to Corporación La Fondita de Jesús; Centro para Puerto Rico-Fundación Sila M. Calderón; ASPIRA Inc. of Puerto Rico; Iniciativa Comunitaria de Investigación; Instituto Nueva Escuela; Vimenti; Caras of the Americas (d/b/a Caras con Causa); American Cello Institute; Fundación Atención Atención; Niños de Nueva Esperanza; Programa Música 100×35; G-8 Grupo de las Ocho Comunidades Aledañas al Caño Martín Peña; Fundación Luis Muñoz Marín; Andanza; Alianza para un Puerto Rico sin Drogas; Liga de Estudiantes de Arte de San Juan; Centro para Renovación Económica, Crecimiento y Excelencia; and Asociación de Comunidades Unidas Tomando Acción Solidaria Inc.

“With the Mano Amiga Program, we give these organizations the boost they need to continue their vital work, whether it’s helping children excel academically, empowering women to break cycles of violence and poverty, providing access to music and arts programs, fostering entrepreneurship, promoting healthy communities, or protecting our natural resources,” Fonalledas-Rubert said.

A ‘comprehensive and collaborative’ approach

To strengthen collaboration with community organizations, the Mano Amiga Program announced the “First Gathering of Friend Organizations,” scheduled for next year.

This event will offer financial and legal guidance to improve management and transparency processes. It will also introduce a new, simplified project proposal form and evaluation process to make submissions more accessible.

“This gathering will serve as a testament to the commitment of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe foundations to stay ever closer to the organizations they collaborate with, creating synergies that enhance their efforts and resources for Puerto Rico’s benefit,” program organizers said.

The next proposal submission period for the Mano Amiga Program is March 1-31. More information about the process and requirements is available on the Empresas Fonalledas website.