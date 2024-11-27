Liberty Business relaunches OnGoing internet redundancy service

The OnGoing service connects a wireless device to a business customer’s internet modem to detect service interruptions through the fiber-optic connection.

The service upgrade ensures an uninterrupted connection for businesses in Puerto Rico.

Businesses seeking uninterrupted internet connections can now turn to Liberty Business, which recently relaunched its OnGoing service. This service offers a dual-connection intelligent system that automatically switches to a backup connection when the power goes out.

If the fixed internet connection goes down, the system automatically switches the modem to Liberty’s mobile network to maintain service, provided the premises have a power source, explained Alberto Sanabria, senior marketing and product director for Liberty Business. Sanabria, who joined the company in 1996, assumed his current role last month.

The OnGoing service connects a wireless device to a business customer’s internet modem, which detects when service is interrupted via the fiber-optic connection. If the business has backup power, such as a generator or battery, the wireless device automatically activates to provide a Wi-Fi connection, Sanabria continued.

The OnGoing service was initially introduced in 2023 but was temporarily paused while Liberty integrated the wireless services it gained when it acquired AT&T’s assets in Puerto Rico.

“When the service was first launched, it required two visits. An internet installer would visit first, followed by a second employee who would deliver the mobile device. We’ve simplified that now so that the installer is prepared to run all the tests and leave the equipment connected,” Sanabria said, noting that businesses of any size can add OnGoing to their fixed internet plans for $20 a month.

“At the end of the day, what businesses want — no matter their size — is to be connected 100% of the time because down time is time when companies are not generating revenue, and many are looking for added solutions that may vary depending on the size of the business,” Sanabria said.

The smaller businesses are likely more price-sensitive, “but they also need someone to help them with matters for which they may not have staff, which is where we come in,” Sanabria said.

“We’re looking to distinguish ourselves as a provider for the business community, both small and large, of different solutions so they see us as a company that has offers to help them be successful,” he added.