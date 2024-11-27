Project launched to plant 20K urban trees in southwestern Puerto Rico

During the event, 13 native and endemic tree species will be planted, launching a project designed to reduce extreme heat, beautifying urban spaces and fostering community involvement.

The project will take five years to complete.

Puerto Rican organization Caribbean Community Regenerative Development (CRCD) will launch its U-TREE project on Dec. 3 with a community planting of 50 native trees.

The project’s goals include planting 20,000 trees in urban areas in Puerto Rico’s southwest over the next five years to help reduce extreme heat and beautify urban spaces.

The inaugural event will take place at the Julio Rivera López Stadium in Hormigueros from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Community members, local leaders and students from nearby schools will participate in planting 13 native and endemic tree species.

“This project arises from the urgent need to reforest urban areas in western Puerto Rico, not only to mitigate the heat and the effects of climate change but also to respond to the growing community interest in environmental initiatives,” said Mariana Quiñones-Rosado, executive director of the CRCD and leader of the U-TREE initiative, which stands for Urban Trees for Resilience, Equity and Empowerment in Puerto Rico.

“Every time we organize volunteer activities, more people join enthusiastically, which confirms the positive impact this has on our communities,” Quiñones-Rosado said. The initiative will span 11 municipalities, from Peñuelas to Mayagüez.

The trees planted in Hormigueros will form an interpretive trail, providing shade and a cooler environment while offering visitors information about the characteristics of each species.

“The role of the communities is crucial in identifying priority areas: places that need shade, those [prone to] flooding or where the heat is more intense,” said Yasiel Figueroa-Sánchez, project manager. “Beyond technical analyses, listening directly to people allows us to better adapt our actions to their needs.”

At the end of the five-year period, one of the participating municipalities is expected to achieve Tree City USA certification, a recognition from the Arbor Day organization for cities committed to reforestation and sustainable urban forest care.