Liberty Puerto Rico seeks to win back customers’ trust, launches Liberty Loop

Eduardo Díaz-Corona, Liberty Puerto Rico’s general manager

The company is rebranding to reflect its evolution into a “trusted connectivity partner.”

As it “enters a new chapter in its history,” in which it is seeking to “earn back the heart and trust” of local customers, Liberty Puerto Rico announced the launch of a new fixed and mobile offer, Liberty Loop, along with an ad campaign focused on what it will do differently moving forward.

Eduardo Díaz-Corona, Liberty Puerto Rico’s general manager, stated that this new stage “is about strengthening the company’s relationship with Puerto Rican consumers with a promise to provide them with solid connectivity, a seamless customer experience, true fixed and mobile convergence, and the best possible value in the market.”

The executive reaffirmed Liberty’s continued commitment to innovation and support for the communities it serves. The company also presented its new promise and slogan, Contigo siempre (We Have Your Back), as part of a rebranding campaign.

“This new chapter in our history is about evolving to be better. We’re committed to regaining our customers’ trust,” Díaz-Corona said. “We’re transforming this company to serve them better and ensure they are more and better connected, everywhere, at any time. We want to serve our customers honestly and transparently, without excuses or limits, like they deserve.”

The transformation into an expanded company that now integrates the assets of the former AT&T operation in Puerto Rico — which Liberty Puerto Rico acquired in 2019 for $1.9 billion — and some 2,000 employees, was “a major challenge,” Díaz-Corona acknowledged.

“We know we’ve stumbled and failed our customers, and we’re owning up to that,” he said during a news conference in Carolina. “To earn back the trust of our customers, we have to have the best network, which now covers 95% of the island.”

Over the past year, Liberty Puerto Rico customers experienced service interruptions due to the company’s integration of the AT&T system, leading thousands to migrate to other carriers.

Now, Liberty Puerto Rico said it is focused on four main goals: ensuring the excellence of its fixed and mobile networks, closing the functionality gap in the new systems, adding new fixed and mobile convergence features to its offerings, and providing the best customer experience.

As part of that evolution, Liberty implemented several improvements to its new mobile core, working with vendors and internal teams to ensure stability. As a result, the company has started to see a positive trend in sales, customer interactions and retention, Díaz-Corona noted.

“Sales have improved significantly over the past couple of months, thanks to the efforts of Liberty’s sales and commercial teams. The company is also creating new attractive consumer offers, utilizing the flexibility it now has with its own systems,” he said.