San Juan National Historic Site visitors contribute $226.9M to local economy

An aerial view of the Castillo San Felipe del Morro fortress in San Juan, Puerto Rico

A 2023 National Park Service report finds that slightly more than 1.3 million visitors support 1,752 jobs.

A recently released report by the National Park Service (NPS) shows that 1,314,819 visitors to San Juan National Historic Site in 2023 spent $150,754,000 in communities near the park, which supported 1,752 jobs in the area and contributed $226,888,000 to the local economy.

“I’m so proud that our parks and the stories we tell make a lasting impact on more than 300 million visitors a year,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “And I’m just as proud to see those visitors making positive impacts of their own, by supporting local economies and jobs.”

The 2023 visitor spending analysis incorporates newly available survey data for the San Juan National Historic Site collected as part of NPS socioeconomic monitoring. Previous spending estimates for the site were calculated using generalized trip and spending data. The updated survey data show that visitors are spending more time and money during their visits compared to previous years.

Overall, the 2023 visitor spending estimates more accurately reflect local visitor spending patterns as well as increases in visitation and associated costs, the NPS said.

The report, “2023 National Park Visitor Spending Effects,” finds that 325.5 million visitors spent $26.4 billion in communities near national parks, supporting 415,400 jobs, providing $19.4 billion in labor income and contributing $55.6 billion in economic output to the U.S. economy.

The lodging sector saw the highest direct contributions, with $9.9 billion in economic output and 89,200 jobs, followed by the restaurant sector with $5.2 billion in economic output and 68,600 jobs.

“Visitors to our parks do more than just enjoy the cultural and natural beauty — they play a vital role in boosting our local economy. Their support helps small businesses thrive, creates jobs and strengthens our community,” stated Superintendent Myrna Palfrey.

“We are incredibly grateful for the positive impact our visitors have and are thankful that they are an essential part of our park’s ongoing story. To all our visitors, we deeply appreciate your visit and the support you’ve shown to our local economy. Your presence helps sustain our community, fostering growth and preserving the unique charm of our area. Thank you for making a difference!”

An interactive tool is available to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income and total economic contribution by sector for national, state and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data. The interactive tool and report are available here.