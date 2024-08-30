Oceania Cruises’ new sailings from Tampa feature a stop in Puerto Rico

The Oceania Cruises’ ship Insignia will embark on new Caribbean and Panama Canal sailings from Tampa, Florida, in early 2026, including a 15-day voyage with a stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Credit: www.oceaniacruises.com)

The 15-day “Leeward Isles Serenade” includes a visit to San Juan, with Condé Nast Traveler tips on what to explore.

Oceania Cruises has announced a series of new Caribbean and Panama Canal sailings in the 670-guest Insignia, departing from Tampa, Florida, early next year.

Among them is the “Leeward Isles Serenade,” a 15-day voyage starting on March 3 that will feature a call in San Juan, Puerto Rico, along with other Caribbean destinations such as St. Maarten, Antigua, Dominica, St. Kitts, St. Croix and Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

San Juan is one of the standout ports on the new itinerary. Guests will be provided with insider tips from Condé Nast Traveler editors on what to explore in the city.

The recommendations include visiting Olé in Old San Juan for custom-made hats and exploring its “enticing dining scene including Chef Martin Louzao’s duo of high-concept restaurants, Cocina Abierta and Oriundo. Be sure to check out his latest venture, Café Caleta, a small tavern with countryside vibes and an enticing international menu,” Oceania’s news release reads. “The café spills into a charming cobblestoned street in Old San Juan, a stone’s throw away from the city’s main cathedral, the Basílica Menor de San Juan Bautista.”

Oceania calls itself “the world’s only true foodie cruise line,” not only offering “The Finest Cuisine at Sea,” but also “thanks to its vibrant culinary scene including street food experiences, high-end gourmet dining at venues from a variety of Michelin Guide restaurants, and immersive culinary tours led by local experts,.”

Insignia’s seven- to 20-night itineraries will also explore other Caribbean islands, including St. Thomas; calls in Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Belize City; and a daylight transit of the Panama Canal and overnight stay in Panama City, according to the release.

Frank A. Del Río, president of Oceania Cruises, emphasized the significance of the new sailings, stating, “Port Tampa Bay represents an exciting new chapter as Oceania Cruises becomes the first ultra-premium cruise line to have dedicated voyages from Tampa.”