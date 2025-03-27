T-Mobile offers 5G internet to Puerto Rico small businesses, Metro clients

Metro by T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico can also access the new 5G internet service for $50 per month with AutoPay. (Credit: Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com)

New plans provide high-speed, self-installed internet with flexible pricing and added perks.

T-Mobile has announced the launch of its 5G internet services for small businesses and Metro by T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico.

Following the rollout of 5G Home Internet last year, T-Mobile said it is now offering “reliable and affordable” high-speed connectivity tailored specifically for small businesses. Eligible companies with 12 or fewer lines can choose from three plans — Rely, Amplified and All-In — each offering flexibility, unlimited data and straightforward pricing, the company stated.

“Fast, reliable and affordable internet is essential for everyone in Puerto Rico,” said Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico. “Whether you’re running a small business or just need a hassle-free way to stay connected at home, Puerto Rico is covered. T-Mobile is dedicated to supporting these vital communities by harnessing the strength of our 5G network.”

The Rely Internet plan offers small businesses essential connectivity at $50 per month ($35 with an existing T-Mobile voice line), including unlimited data, a 5G gateway and a Price Lock guarantee. The Amplified Internet plan, priced at $60 per month ($45 with a voice line), improves performance with T-Mobile’s latest 5G gateway and a mesh access point for better connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.

The All-In Internet plan, at $70 per month ($55 with a voice line), includes additional perks such as a second mesh access point, Microsoft 365 subscriptions and 24/7 live tech support from Assurant Personal TechPro, offering nearly $300 in annual benefits.

Metro by T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico also benefit from the new 5G internet service, available for $50 a month with AutoPay, no credit checks and no contracts. Existing Metro customers can currently get their first month free when signing up in-store.

The service is designed for easy self-installation, with setup taking less than 15 minutes, according to the telecom provider.