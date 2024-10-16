T-Mobile unveils 5G On Demand portable 5G private network solution

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

T-Mobile’s 5G On Demand private network is deployable in less than 48 hours.

The solution delivers low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity for data-intensive applications.

T-Mobile has introduced 5G On Demand, a portable 5G private network solution that includes setup, teardown and network management. It will be rolled out in Puerto Rico alongside the U.S. mainland by the end of 2024.

The solution, which can be deployed in less than 48 hours, is designed to meet the needs of industries such as media and entertainment, oil and gas, and construction, the provider stated.

This new solution makes deploying 5G private networks virtually anywhere easier and more efficiently, providing all the necessary infrastructure to support data-intensive applications, the company said.

“With 5G On Demand, T-Mobile is transforming how businesses and organizations implement 5G private networks, prioritizing cost-efficiency and simplicity,” said Mishka Dehghan, senior vice president of Strategy, Product and Solutions Engineering at T-Mobile Business Group.

“We’re making it easier than ever to set up powerful networks, empowering teams to focus on what they do best — delivering exceptional content and services without the complications of traditional infrastructure,” Dehghan added.