Type to search

In-Brief

T-Mobile unveils 5G On Demand portable 5G private network solution

Contributor October 16, 2024
T-Mobile’s 5G On Demand private network is deployable in less than 48 hours.

The solution delivers low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity for data-intensive applications.

T-Mobile has introduced 5G On Demand, a portable 5G private network solution that includes setup, teardown and network management. It will be rolled out in Puerto Rico alongside the U.S. mainland by the end of 2024.

The solution, which can be deployed in less than 48 hours, is designed to meet the needs of industries such as media and entertainment, oil and gas, and construction, the provider stated.

This new solution makes deploying 5G private networks virtually anywhere easier and more efficiently, providing all the necessary infrastructure to support data-intensive applications, the company said.

“With 5G On Demand, T-Mobile is transforming how businesses and organizations implement 5G private networks, prioritizing cost-efficiency and simplicity,” said Mishka Dehghan, senior vice president of Strategy, Product and Solutions Engineering at T-Mobile Business Group.

“We’re making it easier than ever to set up powerful networks, empowering teams to focus on what they do best — delivering exceptional content and services without the complications of traditional infrastructure,” Dehghan added.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

T-Mobile crowned for having ‘most available 5G network in the world’
NIMB Staff October 7, 2024
Claro increases speed on 5G network after spectrum optimization
Contributor April 9, 2024
Veterans Affairs partners with T-Mobile for Caribbean health care connectivity
NIMB Staff February 14, 2024
Report: T-Mobile Puerto Rico leads in global 5G availability
NIMB Staff October 18, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“We’re training and educating Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to compete on equal terms in a global scenario. By providing knowledge and technological tools to our entrepreneurs, we are opening doors for them to take their businesses to the next level.”

— Manuel Cidre, secretary, Economic Development and Commerce Department of Puerto Rico 

Related Stories

T-Mobile crowned for having ‘most available 5G network in the world’
Claro increases speed on 5G network after spectrum optimization
Veterans Affairs partners with T-Mobile for Caribbean health care connectivity
Report: T-Mobile Puerto Rico leads in global 5G availability
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.