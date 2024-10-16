25th edition of Puerto Rico International Auto Show underway

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rican circuit racing driver Bryan Ortiz received a recognition for his achievements during the news conference to open the event.

Organizers say PRIAS is the world’s largest auto mall show.

The Puerto Rico International Auto Show (PRIAS) is hosting the 25th edition of its annual exhibit at the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in Hato Rey, running through Oct. 27.

PRIAS showcases “an exclusive collection of the most attractive, efficient and revolutionary models from the most popular brands of today, presented by a select group of the main motor vehicle distributors and dealers on the island,” organizers said during a news conference to kick off the event.

The display of vehicles extends across the entire first level of Plaza Las Américas and features a variety of brands, including Audi, BMW, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Mini Cooper, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The 25th edition of PRIAS, billed as “The world’s largest auto mall show,” includes a lineup of electric cars, cutting-edge models, automotive innovations, and various products, services and many surprises, organizers said.

As a special feature, the public can view a display of vintage silver-colored vehicles selected by journalist Andrés O’Neill’s program, MotorShow TV. This selection of “unicorns,” as the program calls certain rare models, includes sports cars, microvans and Japanese-market right-hand drive models.