Type to search

In-Brief

25th edition of Puerto Rico International Auto Show underway

NIMB Staff October 16, 2024
Puerto Rican circuit racing driver Bryan Ortiz received a recognition for his achievements during the news conference to open the event.

Organizers say PRIAS is the world’s largest auto mall show.

The Puerto Rico International Auto Show (PRIAS) is hosting the 25th edition of its annual exhibit at the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in Hato Rey, running through Oct. 27.

PRIAS showcases “an exclusive collection of the most attractive, efficient and revolutionary models from the most popular brands of today, presented by a select group of the main motor vehicle distributors and dealers on the island,” organizers said during a news conference to kick off the event.

The display of vehicles extends across the entire first level of Plaza Las Américas and features a variety of brands, including Audi, BMW, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Mini Cooper, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The 25th edition of PRIAS, billed as “The world’s largest auto mall show,” includes a lineup of electric cars, cutting-edge models, automotive innovations, and various products, services and many surprises, organizers said. 

As a special feature, the public can view a display of vintage silver-colored vehicles selected by journalist Andrés O’Neill’s program, MotorShow TV. This selection of “unicorns,” as the program calls certain rare models, includes sports cars, microvans and Japanese-market right-hand drive models.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Claro Puerto Rico to host job fair to fill 200 positions
Contributor June 5, 2024
Puerto Rico’s shopping centers see 5% Y-O-Y sales increase in 2023
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 3, 2024
Executives named in Puerto Rico health care, retail industries
Contributor February 5, 2024
Small retailers return to Plaza Las Américas with 3rd edition of ‘The Shop’
Contributor December 19, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“We’re training and educating Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to compete on equal terms in a global scenario. By providing knowledge and technological tools to our entrepreneurs, we are opening doors for them to take their businesses to the next level.”

— Manuel Cidre, secretary, Economic Development and Commerce Department of Puerto Rico 

Related Stories

Claro Puerto Rico to host job fair to fill 200 positions
Puerto Rico’s shopping centers see 5% Y-O-Y sales increase in 2023
Executives named in Puerto Rico health care, retail industries
Small retailers return to Plaza Las Américas with 3rd edition of ‘The Shop’
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.