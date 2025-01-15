New stores open at Plaza Las Américas, Plaza Del Caribe malls

One of the new stores at Plaza Las Américas as of November is Dr.Tech.

Both malls will offer more brands and dining options in 2025.

Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe shopping centers announced the opening of new stores set to join their commercial offerings in 2025, along with several that opened during the final weeks of 2024.

At Plaza Las Américas, restaurants Takabrú and Panchitos, along with stores Miniso, Läderach, Swarovski, and Lovisa, will open this year. Takabrú, a venue offering craft beers made in Puerto Rico and tapas that fuse Taíno, African, Spanish and American flavors, will occupy approximately 3,200 square feet on the mall’s first level, in front of Longhorn Steakhouse.

Miniso will open its flagship store in Puerto Rico at Plaza Las Américas, located on the first level of the corridor between Macy’s and JCPenney, across from Galería. In a 5,300-square-foot space, Miniso will offer “vibrant and creative” merchandise, including home goods, cosmetics and more.

The globally renowned Swiss chocolate brand Läderach will open its first store in Puerto Rico near the north fountain at Plaza Las Américas. Additionally, Swarovski, known for its jewelry, watches and crystal decorations, is returning to the mall and will be located on the first level, across from Aerie.

Lovisa, a fashion-forward, affordable jewelry and accessories brand, will also open this year on the first level near JCPenney, across from Original Penguin.

Among other changes at Plaza Las Américas, Paradeigma, a store specializing in modern second-hand clothing and accessories, will relocate and expand to a new 1,600-square-foot space on the second level of the corridor between JCPenney and Macy’s, next to Marcelo Amado Salon.

At Plaza Del Caribe, Burlington is preparing to open in a 30,000-square-foot space on the second level in the former Sears Brand Central location. Additionally, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell are set to open at Plaza Del Caribe in 2025.

“Consumer support for our offerings is validated each year by the increasing traffic we receive and the new concepts we attract, thanks to the outstanding performance of existing stores. Many of these stores rank among the top in sales nationwide,” said Edwin Tavárez, general manager of Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe.

“This leadership position, sustained for more than 55 years thanks to our visitors’ loyalty, is our greatest pride and motivation — and the reason we are recognized across the industry,” he concluded.

Stores that opened at Plaza Las Américas in late 2024 include Clubman by Leonardo and Dr.Tech. Meanwhile, Gioseppo relocated to the second level, across from Kipling, and introduced It Girl, a women’s clothing and accessories concept.

Clubman by Leonardo, a new concept store, offers casual and formal clothing with unique styles, including personalized tailored pieces. The 773-square-foot store is on the first level between Leonisa and Ray-Ban. Dr.Tech, a 1,290-square-foot electronics store, is located on the first level next to Uno de 50.

At Plaza Del Caribe, Tijuana’s Bar and Grill and Aura Luna recently opened. Aura Luna, a 1,310-square-foot store offering women’s clothing, accessories and quartz items, is on the second level across from American Eagle. Tijuana’s Bar and Grill occupies a 4,310-square-foot space near the mall’s entrance by Banco Popular.