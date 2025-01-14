Report: Financial pressures drive 71% of workers to rely on side hustles

About 49% of respondents said juggling two jobs affects their focus on primary roles, revealing a trade-off between financial stability and career growth. (Credit: Techa Tungateja | Dreamstime.com)

Of these, 39% run a side business or freelance, and 32% have second jobs.

A recent survey conducted by MyPerfectResume sheds light on the growing reliance on secondary income sources among U.S. workers, a trend that resonates strongly in Puerto Rico. The 2025 State of Supplemental Income in America Report shows how financial pressures are pushing professionals to seek side hustles, freelance gigs or additional jobs to make ends meet.

The survey found that 71% of U.S. workers, including those in Puerto Rico, depend on secondary income sources to meet financial demands. Among these, 39% run a side business or freelance, while 32% hold second jobs with another employer.

For Puerto Rican workers, this mirrors a broader trend of economic adaptation amid the island’s fluctuating job market and rising cost of living.

Puerto Rico has a civilian labor force of approximately 1.2 million and an unemployment rate of 5.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with an unspecified number seeking supplemental income to bridge financial gaps. Applying the national average of 4.9% for multiple jobholders, around 56,300 Puerto Ricans may hold second jobs.

The survey — which was conducted in December and involved 1,065 workers in the U.S., including Puerto Rico — cited diverse reasons for pursuing additional income streams: 42% aim to pay off debt, such as student loans or credit cards, while 37% save for major life goals like buying a home or retiring.

Others, including 35% of workers, turn to secondary income sources simply to cover basic living expenses like housing and groceries. Meanwhile, 29% plan to build a financial safety net, such as savings or creating an emergency fund; 23% hope to be able to afford nonessential items, like vacations or hobbies; and 20% need to pay for childcare or education expenses.

In Puerto Rico, these financial pressures are compounded by high living costs, limited salary growth and increased economic vulnerability following recent natural disasters.

While secondary income offers a financial lifeline, it comes at a cost. Nearly 21% of respondents reported physical health declines due to overwork, and 16% cited reduced time for hobbies and family.

The dual burden of managing primary and secondary jobs also affects professional performance. Approximately 49% of respondents stated that juggling two jobs hurts focus on main roles, highlighting a trade-off between financial stability and career advancement.

“With nearly three-quarters of American workers relying on side businesses or a second job, our findings reveal a clear trend: The pursuit of secondary income is not just a financial strategy — it’s a necessity for many,” said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume. “These insights underscore the evolving realities of today’s workforce and the diverse motivations driving additional income sources.”

The survey identified trends in how workers choose to supplement their primary income:

44% of men own a side business, compared to 35% of women.

Men are more likely to rely on investments (25%) than women (23%).

Higher-income earners ($100K+) are more likely to use investments (22%) for additional income.

Participants were asked about their salary satisfaction, how they supplement their primary earnings and the challenges they face. The survey included yes/no questions, open-ended questions, scale-based questions about levels of agreement and questions that allowed the selection of multiple options from a list of answers.