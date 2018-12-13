Encanto Restaurants Inc. joins Uber Eats to broaden reach in P.R.

December 13, 2018 143

Encanto Restaurants announced its Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and IHOP restaurants have joined Uber Eats, allowing clients to use the platform to get their fast-food orders delivered to the location of their choice.

“Puerto Rico’s fast-food restaurant market is increasingly transformed, and we see this as a great opportunity to get closer to the consumer who demands comfort, quality and affordable prices,” said Ana Agrelot, vice-president of Marketing at Encanto Restaurants.

The integration of the Encanto Restaurants brands into the platform in the local market took place in an accelerated way thanks to the experience and commercial agreements that these chains maintain with Uber Eats at a regional and global level, she added.

The availability of the group of restaurants began in the San Juan metropolitan area and will expand as the platform includes additional regions to serve the largest number of guests who want home delivery service.

In this initial phase, 14 KFC’s, 16 Pizza Huts, eight Taco Bells and one IHOP restaurant are now available. Consumers can also access the benefit announced by Uber Eats, regarding the availability of the service free of charge until Jan. 6, 2019.