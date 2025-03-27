Endeavor hosts first-ever ‘Meeting of the Americas’ in San Juan

Banco Popular CEO Ignacio Álvarez was among the event’s featured speakers.

Regional Selection Panel advances nine founders and highlights Puerto Rico’s role in global entrepreneurship.

Endeavor Puerto Rico recently hosted its inaugural Regional Selection Panel (RSP), titled “Meeting of the Americas,” bringing together more than 120 top founders, investors and business leaders from Latin America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

Endeavor Puerto Rico, which was established in 2018, is part of a global organization that supports high-impact entrepreneurs by providing access to mentorship, capital and international networks.

The three-day event, held March 19–21, aimed to select entrepreneurs to advance in Endeavor’s global selection process, which includes multiple interviews and evaluations.

Seven companies and nine founders participated in evaluation sessions and networking events at venues including Abarca Health’s new Oasis Santurce building and La Plazoleta at Popular Center.

All participating founders advanced to the next stage, moving closer to joining Endeavor’s international network, which includes more than 2,500 entrepreneurs and 10,000 mentors and investors.

“This event is a turning point for Puerto Rico because it brought the best candidates and panelists from across the region to the island,” said Cristina Tamayo, managing director of Endeavor Puerto Rico. She described the event as a milestone for Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Importantly, it also spotlighted the world-class talent and leadership Puerto Rico has to offer the global entrepreneurial ecosystem,” she said.

The selection process included interviews and evaluations by business leaders such as Banco Popular CEO Ignacio Álvarez, Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler, Abarca Health CEO Jason Borschow, Invest Puerto Rico CEO Ella Woger-Nieves, and Ariel Quiñones, co-founder of Ironhack.

On its final day, the event included sessions focused on Puerto Rico’s position as a business hub between the U.S. and Latin America.

Endeavor officials said future panels will increasingly include Puerto Rican entrepreneurs in leadership roles, reflecting the island’s growing presence in global innovation.