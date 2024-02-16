Type to search

In-Brief

Energy Expo returns to Plaza Las Américas with latest in alternative energy

NIMB Staff February 16, 2024
Renewable energy solutions are being showcased at the Energy Expo in Plaza Las Américas.

The Energy Expo is back at Plaza Las Américas, showcasing a variety of power generation options for residences, businesses and industries. 

The fair will gather leading alternative energy providers from across the island in one place, providing direct access to crucial information on solar panels, batteries, water cistern tanks and more at the mall’s first level in the central atrium.

Building on the success of previous events in San Juan, Ponce and Mayagüez, this year’s expo will expand its offerings. It will include industry orientation talks by experts aimed at equipping attendees with the knowledge to start a solar panel cleaning business.

In addition, Energy Expo will present ways to power outdoor activities via off-road vehicles equipped with power systems, which will be exhibited alongside battery-powered beach coolers, among other items. 

This family-friendly event, produced by Alemán Events, is free to attend and will feature educational talks, performances and opportunities for scheduling appointments with representatives of alternative energy companies.

The expo opens today, Feb. 16, at 12:30 p.m. and continues until Feb. 18, running from noon to 3:30 p.m. each day, offering the following talks and presentations:

Friday, Feb. 16:

12:30 pm. Power Solar/Power Sport

1:00 pm. MGP Energy

1:30 p.m. Inventus Corp

1:00 pm. Melpro Solar and Home Improvement By Melpro

1:30 p.m. Mech Tech

2:00 p.m. Electrical Experts College

1:30 p.m. Greenlink Venture

2:00 p.m. Genpro

4:30 pm. Windmar

Saturday, Feb. 17:

1:30 p.m. Mr. Led

2:00 p.m. Power Solar/Power Sport

12:30 pm. Pura Energía

1:00 pm. ISO Group

1:30 p.m. Technical Power Service

2:00 p.m. Tu PR Plant

2:00 p.m. Freedom Solarpros PR

1:30 p.m. Led Distribution

3:30 pm. JCL Solar

4:00 p.m. Solar Island

Sunday, Feb. 18:

12:00 pm. Climactiva Group LLC

12:30 pm. Hurricane Impact Windows

1:00 pm. Power Solar/Power Sport

1:30 p.m. Solar Lighting & More

2:00 p.m. P.R. Condominium and Access Control Association

2:30 pm. Pure Clean

3:00 pm. Toñito Auto

3:30 pm. Clean Max Panel

Tags:

