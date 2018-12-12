70 entrepreneurs graduate from FirstBank’s 1Éxito program

December 12, 2018 124

Upon completing the 1Éxito training program — a partnership between FirstBank and INprende featuring workshops and consulting aimed at business optimization—70 entrepreneurs from 10 town centers graduated in a ceremony at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

“For the last 70 years we have focused on contributing to our island’s economic and social revitalization. Today, we are very pleased to announce that the 70 participating entrepreneurs successfully completed FirstBank’s strategic business training and consultation program, 1Éxito,” said Ginoris López-Lay, executive vice president of Personal Banking and Strategic Management at First Bank.

“After all the challenges they have met, we commend the interest each one of them has shown in strengthening and acquiring new knowledge in order to increase the efficiency of their operations and to identify business opportunities in their respective towns,” she said.

Through the 1Éxito program, participants from of Adjuntas, Arecibo, Bayamón, Carolina, Cataño, Humacao, Mayagüez, Ponce, Salinas, and Vega Baja attended talks by FirstBank officers on budget management, received a reference manual to help in the successful operation of their businesses, and received an X-Ray of their businesses.

As a result of the program’s diagnosis, the INprende team found that more than 90 percent of the businesses presented opportunities for improvement in the areas of marketing and finances.

“This program has allowed us to take a close look at the needs of each entrepreneur and guide them in optimizing their companies, thus contributing to our island’s success,” said InPrende Founder Alessandra Correa.

“This is why we developed a digital tool to help them easily integrate solutions for the optimization of their businesses in these areas. There is still a lot to do, and our firm commitment is to continue developing new tools to train and guide our entrepreneurs,” she said.