P.R. Emprende inaugurates Entrepreneurship Center

December 12, 2018 195

Puerto Rico Trade officially inaugurated an Entrepreneurship Center under its “Puerto Rico Emprende” program, with several activities to promote the growth and expansion of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as promote the export of local products and services.

Agency Executive Director Ricardo Llerandi confirmed that 20 participating companies, which represented the island’s food and beverage industry, locked down 125 virtual appointments to market their products to potential off-island clients.

The center also offered an e-commerce workshop to 100 entrepreneurs and a networking event for the first two generations of the agency’s Puerto Rico Emprende Academy, Llerandi confirmed.

“The way we do business today prompts us to evolve in the way we serve our customers. Adjusting to this new business reality, Puerto Rico Emprende is leading new initiatives directed to today’s entrepreneur looking to do business in an agile and cost-effective way,” Llerandi said.

“These initiatives are aimed at providing opportunities in which companies can grow, train, make business contacts and showcase their products and services,” he said.

With the opening of the Entrepreneurship Center, Puerto Rico Emprende expands its range of services for trade-related missions such as virtual networking and simultaneous activities.

“This virtual meeting is part of these new initiatives aimed at improving the competitiveness of our companies in the global market,” he said.

“This virtual mission contributes to paving the way for greater opportunities to offer our products and services to foreign buyers. We have secured more than 120 business meetings with buyers from Mexico, the U.S. mainland, Costa Rica, Quatar and the Dominican Republic,” he said.

“All this without leaving Puerto Rico, using technology to connect our entrepreneurs with the opportunities that exist around the world,” Llerandi said.

The new Entrepreneurship Center will also feature meeting rooms, a multipurpose room, open work spaces and private offices with access to high speed internet, printer services, as well as a creative laboratory.