600 entrepreneurs participate in 1st edition of ‘Connect & Grow with Microsoft and LinkedIn’

October 24, 2018 41

Some 600 entrepreneurs based in Puerto Rico participated in the first edition of the “Connect & Grow with Microsoft and LinkedIn” event, where they received information to increase productivity and efficiency in their business operations through the use and application of tools in the cloud.

The event brought together experts from Microsoft and LinkedIn, who guided the audience on how to use both platforms to maximize their operations, increase business contacts and expand into other markets.

“Puerto Rico Emprende has made available to the local entrepreneur the latest in strategy development and digital tools to boost productivity and growth,” Gov. Ricardo Rosselló sid about the event.

Support for the digitization of Puerto Rico’s small and medium enterprises is part of the “Puerto Rico Emprende” initiative, a government-sponsored enterprise platform that seeks to promote more opportunities for the development of more local businesses so they can create jobs and be competitive locally and abroad.

“Connect & Grow is part of these initiatives and we are confident that our entrepreneurs will make the most of them to contribute to economic development so necessary for Puerto Rico’s recovery,” he said.

The agenda included LinkedIn-related topics to how grow a business, new cloud-based productivity tools for small businesses, and artificial intelligence for everyone. The second event will be held Oct. 25 at the Ponce Hilton Hotel & Casino.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Llerandi, executive director of Puerto Rico Trade and Export, said “our digitization campaign seeks to meet the needs of today’s entrepreneur, offering many features that allow them to optimize their business efforts anytime, anywhere. This way, we promote their growth and help them showcase and export their products or services to the international market.”

The workshop was conducted by Thiago Gabri, Oscar Pita, Limari Colón, Veronica Núñez and Guillermo Caicedo, LinkedIn and Microsoft representatives for Latin America and the Caribbean.