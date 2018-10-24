El San Juan Hotel to reopen Dec. 14 after full restoration

October 24, 2018 74

El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, will celebrate its grand reopening on Dec. 14, just in time for the holiday season and winter travel.

The 388-room iconic hotel’s extensive restoration process is reflected in the guest rooms, poolside and oceanfront villas, public spaces, pools, cabanas and landscaping, “interweaving modern tropical splendor with Old-World grandeur, hotel officials said.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this milestone moment in Puerto Rico’s recovery, and for the destination’s hospitality industry, as El San Juan Hotel marks a premier luxury destination within the Caribbean,” said Martin Smith, managing director of El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton.

“Both rich in history and contemporary in style, the hotel has served as the beating heart of Puerto Rico since it debuted in 1958. We are experience-ready with a rejuvenated look, incomparable amenities and authentic, island hospitality,” he said.

The property underwent a $65 million renovation last year, just before Hurricane María clobbered Puerto Rico in September 2017. The property has restaurants, a rum bar, a wine bar and a coffee shop. Its chandelier bar is positioned beneath the property’s iconic main lobby crystal Czechoslovakian chandelier. The unique piece of art weighs 4,000 pounds and has 185 lightbulbs and 7,000 pieces of glass.

El San Juan also features two upscale restaurants — Caña by Juliana Gonzales and Meat Market — celebration, meetings and entertainment spaces, as well as two nightclubs; Brava and Chico Cabaret.