MCS promotes health, healthy lifestyles, community care while supporting local commerce

MCS Healthcare Holdings, LLC. announced the start of “Vívela MCS El Mercado Urbano,” a series of activities throughout Puerto Rico inspired by the traditional markets of yesteryear, which have been disappearing.

Not only will the activities recall the nostalgia, celebrations and festivities held in the public squares of Puerto Rico’s municipalities, the Mercado Urbano was also created to help small businesses promote their products, MCS stated.

“Families can enjoy music, educational talks, and exercise classes, free of charge. They can also purchase local products and handicrafts during each event,” the company stated.

The first of the series took take place at the El Paseo de la Artes Abelardo Díaz Alfaro in Caguas. During the event, those present participated in educational talks, healthy recipes by Chef Campis, an orientation on how to create home gardens by Agronomist Douglas Candelario, and an exercise class provided by the Puerto Rico Sports and Recreation Department.

“At MCS, our focus is to be more than just a health plan,” said Richard Luna, chief revenue officer at MCS. “We work constantly to innovate and offer our members and insureds alternatives that go beyond medical care.”

“Following our mission to provide genuine care to achieve a fuller life, this series of events is part of our new corporate culture – Vívela MCS, which addresses health, healthy lifestyles, and community care. In turn, we are promoting local commerce by providing a space to turn the event into an economic development platform for Puerto Rico’s municipalities,” Luna said.