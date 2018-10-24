San Juan Marriott to help families affected by Hurricane Michael

October 24, 2018 40

Committed to help the affected community after the passage of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida, the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino will be making a special contribution of its total sales Oct. 28, property executives announced.

The special fundraising event called “Helping our neighbors” will begin at 6 p.m. with music and entertainment for the general public. Twenty percent of Red Coral Lounge sales will be donated to the local community through Marriott Disaster Relief Fund, the hotel confirmed.

“The hotel invites those who want to be part of the effort, while enjoying the best live music in Condado. During the evening, the music will be in charge of the tropical dance music group Clave y Son,” the hotel stated in a press release.

The Marriott Disaster Relief Fund was established by Marriott International to support the company’s efforts to assist families and communities in times of disaster. More information about Sunday’s activity is available at the San Juan Marriott’s Facebook Page.