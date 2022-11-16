Ethicon, Mech-Tech College partner to launch ‘Operator of the future Program’

Ethicon established a manufacturing plant in San Lorenzo in 1988 and since then the site has been characterized by rapid transformations.

Ethicon, part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, launched the “Operator of the future program” at its site in San Lorenzo to meet future demand for technical skills among its employees in alliance with Mech-Tech College.

This program gives access to a Technical Certification process for employees designed to develop technical skills to meet changing industry needs, Ethicon officials said.

“The ‘Operator of the Future Program’ is a solution to several challenges, the need to upskill talent, to make more efficient use of space with the incorporation of more highly automated machines capable of driving production increases while enhancing compliance with safety and quality guidelines,” said Francisco J. Muñiz, general manager of Ethicon in San Lorenzo.

The project consisted in the installation of equipment by Ethicon at Mech-Tech College while the college developed the curriculum in response to Ethicon’s needs. The initiative began in 2019 by establishing the needs and selecting an educational institution. The first group of operators was certified during the third quarter of 2022.

The goal is to upskill operators as the need arises, Muñiz said.

“As leaders, we have a responsibility to ensure that we not only think about our present and but that we anticipate and plan the evolution of our sites. The ‘Operator of the Future’ was developed using the Johnson & Johnson Credo as a guide,” said Muñiz.

The Credo was written in 1943 by Robert Wood Johnson, a former chairman of the company, as “a guide to decision making that reflects the company’s values and the needs and well-being of patients, clients, employees, community, and shareholders.”

