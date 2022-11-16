Statistics show 78% of women work in low-productivity jobs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Karina Castellanos, CEO of Grupo Eulen, will discuss the topic of female leadership in the Caribbean as a guest speaker for the 2022 Women Economic Forum, motivated by data from the 2022 United Nations Development Strategic Plan, which confirms that 78% of working women are in low-productivity jobs.

The WEF is scheduled for Nov. 17-18 at the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico’s San Juan campus.

Grupo Eulen has a presence in 14 countries and Castellanos is the first and only woman in her executive position in the firm, running the security and services division in the Dominican Republic

“My job represents a step forward for breaking the glass ceiling in upper management positions at Grupo Eulen, but there is still much to be done,” said Castellanos.

A study by the Inter-American Development Bank reveals that the glass ceiling is alive and thriving in the private sector in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Of 1,259 listed companies in 31 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, only 37% have women in their business directory and 73% lack women in senior management positions.

An example is the Dominican Republic and according to its Ministry of Economy data, of the 599,000 public sector employees, despite that more than 65% of the jobs are occupied by women, very few reach high level positions, said Castellanos.

The International Labor Organization states that the female population in Latin America and the Caribbean earn 17% less salary per hour then men, which also represents a challenge for the region.

The economic and social future of the region depends greatly on it taking on feminine leadership with challenging positions. Another reality that continues to demonstrate inequality among men and women is the salary gap.

Since Grupo Eulen arrived in the Dominican Republic in 2000, the salaries are equal for men and women that occupy the same position, both in security and services, Castellanos said.

“Our salaries are the most competitive in the country and the women get training workshops, which helps keep staff turnover at 2%,” said Castellanos.

She said promoting women should be a roadmap for the public-private sectors marked in the global policy framework for gender equality and should be included in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Global Goals.