Event producers, public relations execs. elect new board members

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder puts the spotlight on new members joining the Puerto Rico College of Public Entertainment Producers and the Public Relations Regulatory Board.

From left: Joey Mercado and Ramón Arriaga, elected directors; Rolando Báez- Santa, first vice president; Josantonio Mellado Jr., second vice president; Berquis de los Milagros Fernández, secretary; Dagmarie Reyes, elected director; José Lomba, treasurer; Ender Vega, elected director; and Roberto Sueiro, president

Producers elect board

By unanimous vote, the College of Public Entertainment Producers re-elected Roberto Sueiro as its president at its recent annual meeting. Producer Rolando Báez Santa, “Pashá”, was also re-elected as first vice president, and Joseantonio Mellado Jr., as second vice president. José Lomba Rodríguez was selected as treasurer and Berkis de los Milagros was re-elected as secretary.

Joining the Board as directors are producers Ender Vega, Joey Mercado, Ramón Arriaga and Dagmarie Reyes, elected by the organization.

This is Sueiro’s second term as president of the organization. In his message to the organization’s members, he discussed the progress in the defense of producers’ rights, compulsory membership, as well as the Copeppass ticket office project, created to become a source of income for the organization and that addresses the producers’ concerns around the costs and services of ticketing companies in the market.

Ivelisse Rivera

Public Relations Regulatory Board elects new members

The Public Relations Regulatory Board announced the appointment of Ivelisse Rivera and Brenda Quijano as members for four-year terms.

Rivera has more than 30 years of experience in public relations and strategic communications. Her appointment is part of the responsibilities assigned to the volunteer members of the board, aimed at establishing the requirements of academic training, professional ethics and continuing education requirements for professionals in this field.

The board also sets certification requirements for the public relations profession.

Rivera has held various prominent roles, including president of the Puerto Rico Public Relations Association, director of the Puerto Rico Commission for the 2004 Olympics, director of press and public relations for the Puerto Rico Department of Sports and Recreation, and public relations director of Goya Puerto Rico for the last 28 years.

Brenda Quijano

Meanwhile, Quijano has worked in government roles, including deputy press secretary of La Fortaleza, press spokesperson for the Department of Justice, and at the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority from 2021 to 2022.

In the private sector, she worked for several advertising agencies including Leo Burnett, J Walter Thompson, BBDO, among others.

In 2018, she won the Excel Award granted by the Puerto Rico Public Relations Association for the first digital campaign for the LAI Fair from the Official University Sports Channel System of Ana G. Méndez Channel 40. She later won a second Excel award for the development of the campaign for the RIE Project. This award highlighted the mission of Channel 40, through an educational campaign promoting inclusion and effectiveness for professionals working with people with developmental deficiencies.

The Puerto Rico Public Relations Regulatory Board operates under the umbrella of the Puerto Rico State Department in accordance with Act 204 of 2008, known as the Act for the Creation of the Puerto Rico Public Relations Regulatory Board.