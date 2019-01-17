Evertec included in ’19 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for advancing women in workplace

January 17, 2019 125

Evertec Inc. announced that it is one of 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality.

“We’re proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, representing the first company in Puerto Rico among the 36 countries and regions included worldwide,” said Evertec President Mac Schuessler.

“Evertec is committed to diversity and inclusion and we believe it is our formula for successful innovation and a high performing operation,” he said.

Bloomberg’s standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across four separate areas — company statistics, policies, community engagement and products and services.

Reporting companies that score above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies, are included in the GEI, Bloomberg confirmed.

Demand for products and services using environment, social and governance data has seen a significant increase over the last years, as a growing number of investors are looking to incorporate ESG into their investment decisions. Currently only 10 percent of eligible companies are disclosing their workplace gender policies and practices, the firm noted.

“We applaud Evertec and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework,” said Bloomberg Chairman Peter T. Grauer.

“Evertec’s GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace,” Grauer said.

Disclosures from firms included in the 2019 GEI provide a wide-ranging and comprehensive look at how companies around the world are investing in women. According to GEI data: