Everynet, Ready Wireless partner to deliver ready-to-use IoT solutions in Puerto Rico

Myrtha Curiel, Everynet country manager in Puerto Rico.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Technology company Everynet BV announced its partnership with IoT Managed Services provider Ready Wireless LLC to provide ready-to-market IoT solutions in Puerto Rico powered by Everynet’s carrier-grade national network.

The partnership seeks to innovate on several aspects of companies’ business flows and day-to-day activities in most of the industries in Puerto Rico, like supply chain, utilities, healthcare, agriculture and tourism, it said.

Everynet provides low-cost neutral-host LoRaWAN national networks. By definition, LoRaWAN is a “networking protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery operated ‘things’ to the internet in regional, national or global networks, and targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services,” according to the LoRa Alliance.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=657390&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=657390&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Everynet provides service to Brazil, Indonesia and Spain, with more than 6 million messages managed daily on its carrier-grade network server, the firm confirmed.

“The fact that our partners keep choosing our LoRaWAN national networks and our technology to drive digital transformation all around the world is a strong evidence for us of the quality and reliability of our offer,” said Myrtha Curiel, Everynet country manager in Puerto Rico.

“As a company, we’re extremely satisfied when we are able to build strong relationships as the one with Ready Wireless. Together, we can deliver new value to end users and make a difference in the way resources and society are managed,” she said.

By leveraging the partnership, Ready Wireless will be able to provide an increasing number of services to Puerto Rico, where 95% of the island is covered by Everynet’s national network.

Ready Wireless visualizes LoRaWan sensors on its IoT platform powered by WMW, an IoT platform and application engine. Ready’s platform, called “Ready Asset Pro,” contains more than 100 IoT applications, including:

Vehicle monitoring – to prevent accidents and driving misbehaviors, the solution keeps track of vehicles in real time, while monitoring driving performances and mitigating the risks coming from distracted driving.

Asset tracking – to guarantee the quality of goods and to check their movements, the solution monitors a variety of parameters on any asset throughout the entire supply chain.

Fleet management – To support companies in taking care of their fleet, monitor where the vehicles are in real time and prevent tampering or thefts.

“The investment Everynet has made in Puerto Rico has placed us in a position of success, and more importantly the opportunity to work and improve the local economy with leading IoT Technology, such as restaurant management, safety and security and continued success in fleet management,” said Ready Wireless CEO Dennis Henderson.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.