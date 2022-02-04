eXp Puerto Rico has added first 100 real estate agents

eXp continues its innovative path of creating a large borderless real estate company, thanks to technology.

eXp Puerto Rico, a subsidiary of eXp Realty, announced it has reach 100 agents in Puerto Rico, representing a milestone for the firm that began operating on the island less than a year ago.

“We’re very proud of our growth in Puerto Rico and the market revolution we have created. This new record is a direct result of our agent-centric value proposition and our commitment to providing the best possible resources for our agents to succeed,” said Victor Goytía, director of eXp Puerto Rico.

“eXp Realty, has revolutionized the real estate market and has the record for the highest growth in the world. I’m confident that our network of agents will continue to grow rapidly, and our efforts will continue aimed at developing them professionally, fostering an environment of collaboration and customer differentiation and capitalizing on our business model based on the most advanced technology in the world,” said Goytía, one of the Top 50 agents of eXp Realty worldwide.

Goytía is also one of the top 250 of the National Realtor Association and certified instructor; and assumed the leadership of operations on the island in times of new challenges for the local industry due to the COVID-19, expiration of federal aids and the mortgage moratorium period as well.

In 2021, eXp Realty expanded into eight new international locations, including Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, and Panama.