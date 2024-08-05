Type to search

Expo Franquicias Caribe to be held in Caguas on Aug. 23-24

NIMB Staff August 5, 2024
A screen capture of a banner for the Expo Franquicias Caribe event to be held at the Caguas Fine Arts Center on Aug. 23-24.

The event aims to promote local and international franchises and educate future investors.

The Expo Franquicias Caribe, an event specialized in the development and promotion of local and international franchises in Puerto Rico, will be held on Aug. 23-24 at the Caguas Fine Arts Center in Caguas. The event is supported by the Caguas Economic Development Office.

“The municipality of Caguas has been a great facilitator for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Caguas and [for] the Economic Development Office director, Zamia Baerga, who welcomed the event, as it is completely aligned with the municipality’s economic development plan,” said Ricardo Rivera-Badía, franchise consultant expert and the event’s producer.

The goal of Expo Franquicias Caribe is to serve as the only platform for local and international franchises that see Puerto Rico as a productive market to develop their respective concepts and prepare them for their eventual international expansion.

The event will feature a comprehensive educational program on the franchise industry and the benefits of franchising a business by standardizing all business processes.

“In Puerto Rico, the number of local franchises continues to increase significantly and Expo Franquicias Caribe allows them to be exposed to local and international investors,” Rivera-Badía added. “All of the event’s editions have been very productive for all the companies that have made themselves known and have managed to grant new franchises.”

The event, which is free of charge, aims to educate consumers and future investors on how to choose a franchise that meets their expectations responsibly.

“We continue to promote one of the industries that creates the newest entrepreneurs and jobs in Puerto Rico and in the United States,” Rivera-Badía said.

