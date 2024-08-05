Flor de Harina pizzeria opening location at Town Center Palmas in Humacao

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Flor de Harina, a pizza restaurant in Cupey, will open a second location at Town Center Palmas in Humacao, confirmed the shopping center’s operator.

Flor de Harina will occupy nearly 2,000 square feet of interior and exterior space at the 60,000-square-foot, $23 million Town Center project, joining recently announced tenants BRGR Shop, La Hacienda and OATS Juicery.

The project is expected to break ground later this year and will open in mid-2026.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Flor de Harina to Town Center Palmas, as it brings a new level of culinary excellence to our development,” said José A. Torres-Monllor, CFO of Town Center Palmas.

“With their unique offerings and dedication to sourcing high-quality, local ingredients, Flor de Harina will undoubtedly captivate the taste buds of our community. We’re excited to see this esteemed brand flourish and become a beloved culinary destination within Town Center Palmas,” he added.

Flor de Harina began as an independent home bakery in 2012 and has grown into a lifestyle brand that offers a pastry-inspired brunch, gourmet cakes, artisan pizzas made with non-bromate flours, authentic tapas, house-made pastas and sauces, and locally sourced coffee.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new restaurant at Palmas Del Mar Town Center,” said Melissa Quiroga, concept co-founder.

“We chose this vibrant new development because it embodies a sense of community and offers an ideal setting for our patrons to enjoy our culinary delights. Palmas del Mar is renowned for its welcoming atmosphere, beautiful surroundings and a strong sense of community, making it the perfect location for our newest venture,” she added.