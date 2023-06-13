Ponce’s La Nueva Pastelería celebrates 6th anniversary

Owner Rafy Irizarry said La Nueva Pastelería is “a top-notch modern bakery."

La Nueva Pastelería, known as the home of “brunching,” is celebrating its sixth anniversary in the southern city of Ponce. Over the past six years, the eatery has cemented its presence in the community by becoming a gathering point for those looking for a unique culinary experience and, of course, “two ‘quesitos’ and a pound of bread.”

Rafy Irizarry and his family, the owners of La Nueva Pastelería, have created a modern bakery that has transcended its original purpose. The place has become a space where business intertwines with friendship, and where customers can enjoy what is widely regarded as the “best brunch” served in Ponce.

“At La Nueva Pastelería, we take pride in offering exceptional service and a unique experience,” Irizarry noted. “Our goal has always been to provide a welcoming environment where people can enjoy good food, quality products and unforgettable moments with friends and loved ones.”

La Nueva Pastelería offers a broad variety of traditional bakery products, but it also stands out for its selection of wines, sweets and coffee. Located on Ferrocarril Street, the bakery has established itself as a reference point in the municipality. Moreover, it provides ample parking space for its customers.

“Consistency has been our key to success,” Irizarry assured. “We work with local suppliers who provide us with fresh and high-quality products. Additionally, we have been able to adapt to adversities such as natural disasters, which have given us the opportunity to improve our service hours and adjust our menu.”

Moving forward, La Nueva Pastelería is planning to “further delight its customers.” Among the upcoming additions to the bakery are live music events in the evenings and the introduction of new dish combinations that have become the trademarks of the business.

La Nueva Pastelería will continue to elevate the brunch concept by incorporating new ideas and options to satisfy even the most discerning palates.

While some may mistake La Nueva Pastelería for a coffee shop, Irizarry explained that it actually is “a top-notch modern bakery that has earned recognition from our customers for offering one of the best coffees and services in the area.”