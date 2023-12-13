Coliseo de Puerto Rico marks 20 yrs. with public events, giveaways

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in Hato Rey

In anticipation of the Puerto Rico Coliseum’s 20th anniversary in 2024, the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority and ASM Global announced a campaign to celebrate with entertainment events open to the public.

The campaign, titled “20 Years at Your Rhythm,” will feature contests, galas and other events, as well as advertising efforts.

“From the moment that the idea of building the Coliseo de Puerto Rico was conceived, we envisioned that we could establish it as a world-class entertainment destination. Time has proven that this goal has been achievable and continues to be met through 20 years of success,” said Mariela Vallines, director of the Convention District Authority.

“With this extraordinary facility and the work of hundreds of leaders and talents in this industry, the ‘Choliseo’ has positioned itself as an important venue for local and international artists,” she continued. “We want to share this accomplishment with an extraordinary celebration. So, we’re excited to make everyone part of this great campaign, which is inspired by the rhythm that marks ‘El Choli’s’ history”

A highlight of the campaign is the “Star for a day” contest. Using the hashtag #StarForADay on social media, people will be able to participate in a contest in which the winner will be able to experience what it takes to present themselves as an artist at the venue.

The winner, along with a companion, will be transported from their home to the venue and receive a private tour and participate in a sound check. They will enjoy a dressing room experience with sponsored fashion outfits, attend a meet and greet and receive two tickets to Luis Miguel’s January concert.

In March, the Rhythm Race will take place around and inside the coliseum, finishing in the arena. The sporting event will feature music and neon lights, allowing participants to become more familiar with “El Choli.”

The “20 Years at Your Rhythm” gala in August will be a formal event with a red carpet, dinner, an exhibition of the history of the Coliseo, special recognitions, live music and a silent auction to raise funds for a nonprofit entity that will be announced later.

In November 2024, the Fiesta de Pueblo, an open, festival-style event, will take place on the coliseum’s grounds. It will include family-friendly events throughout the day, such as live music, a photo gallery and food kiosks by the venue’s food and beverage department.

Top-ranked

The coliseum will conclude 2023 as the No. 11 venue in U.S. ticket sales and No. 14 globally, affirming its status as a top destination for shows and as a strategic ally in promoting Puerto Rico as a world-class entertainment destination.

“With this campaign, we mark 20 wonderful years full of experiences, debuts, records and special events. El Choli is the place where it all happens. Rhythm is the flow and order in the succession of things,” said Jorge L. Pérez, general manager of the José M. Agrelot Coliseum and regional manager of ASM Global.

“With the successful trajectory of the Coliseo de Puerto Rico over the past two decades, the venue represents a pillar of rhythm and excellence in the entertainment industry,” he said.

The campaign will include other community events, digital initiatives to further develop the “Choli Walls” in conjunction with local artists and virtual experiences about the coliseum’s history.

“As we reflect on the past two decades, we extend our thanks to the countless fans, artists, producers, partners, and the entire team at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, for their unwavering support,” said Ron Bension, chief executive officer of ASM Global.

“It’s their passion and enthusiasm that have driven our success and allowed us to create a space where dreams come true [and] unforgettable moments and magic materialize. At ASM, we look forward to continuing to provide a stage for creativity, inspiration and the moments that make life truly extraordinary,” Bension said.