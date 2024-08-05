Type to search

Caribbean Produce Exchange, Chocolate Cortés sign distribution agreement

NIMB Staff August 5, 2024
From left: Cortés Hermanos President Ignacio Cortés, Caribbean Produce Exchange President Gualberto Rodríguez III and Ignacio Javier Cortés, executive vice president of Cortés Hermanos

The partnership aims to expand the reach and improve the availability of the product line across Puerto Rico.

Food distributor and logistics service provider Caribbean Produce Exchange (CPE) and Chocolate Cortés have announced an agreement to expand and enhance the distribution of the Chocolate Cortés Premium product line in the Puerto Rican market, increasing access for consumers.

As part of the agreement, CPE will handle the exclusive logistics and distribution of the Chocolate Cortés Premium product line. This product line is made with high-quality ingredients and advanced production processes, and includes a variety of ready-to-eat bars, “mini” chocolates, and three varieties of chocolate-covered almonds and coffee beans.

“This product category requires specialized services, both in terms of visit frequency and logistical infrastructure. Few companies in Puerto Rico are as well-prepared as CPE to provide the necessary support and elevate Cortés Premium in the market,” said Ignacio Javier Cortés-Shehab, executive vice president of Cortés Hermanos.

“This product line has always had superior quality in its category and is distinguished by more competitive prices. Now we will have the ideal reach and distribution to ensure that all of Puerto Rico has access to the Cortés Premium variety,” he said.

“We’re confident that this partnership will make a significant impact in the category,” Cortés-Shehab added.

With this partnership, Chocolate Cortés and CPE aim not only to cater to chocolate lovers but also to support local economic development and promote quality products that highlight the talent and commitment to excellence of Puerto Rican companies, officials said.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Chocolate Cortés and distribute this exceptional line of chocolates to all our clients and consumers,” said Ángel R. Santiago, CEO of Caribbean Produce Exchange.

“This strategic alliance reinforces and amplifies the commitment of both companies to create value and bring greater sweetness to the [island] through world-class products, while meeting the demands of the discerning Puerto Rican market,” he said.

