Expo Franquicias Caribe to host southern edition Jan. 13-14

The Complejo Ferial de Puerto Rico in Ponce.

The Expo Franquicias Caribe southern edition announced that its 2023 event will take place Jan. 13-14 at the Complejo Ferial de Puerto Rico in Ponce and with the support of the town’s Office of Economic Development.

The event focuses on the development and promotion of local and international franchises in Puerto Rico.

“The Office of Economic Development of Ponce and its Director, Jean Paul González-Santini, saw with very good eyes the event from the first day since it is fully aligned with its ‘Ponce Onboarding’ new business development program,” said Ricardo L. Rivera-Badía, franchise consultant and producer of the event.

Expo Franquicias Caribe seeks to serve as a platform for all local franchises that have been developed with the purpose of expanding brands locally on an international level.

It also aims to educate about the franchise industry and the benefits that result in franchising a business to standardize the processes.

“There is a considerable number of local franchises in Puerto Rico already and Expo Franchises Caribbean allows them to showcase themselves to local and international investors,” said Rivera.

“Past editions of the event have been very productive for all the companies that have become known and have managed to grant new franchises,” said Rivera-Badía.

During the two days of the event there will be a free comprehensive educational program that will offer specialized seminars on topics such as acquiring a franchise, financing, the ideal location, and how to franchise a business.

“For Expo Franquicias Caribe it is very important to start the year 2023 promoting entrepreneurship in the South area since after the earthquakes, the pandemic, and Hurricane Fiona, the economy of the area has been greatly affected,” said Rivera.

The event will be free of charge and registration is available through Eventbrite.