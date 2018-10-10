ACE Cash Express in FL raises $17K+ for Save the Children’s Hurricane María Relief Fund

October 10, 2018 85

ACE Cash Express stores in Florida joined forces this May to raise funds for ongoing support of people devastated by Hurricane María in Puerto Rico, the company announced.

In total, ACE customers and employees contributed and raised $17,543 for Save the Children’s Hurricane María Relief Fund.

“Community commitment is a key value here at ACE Cash Express,” said Eric Norrington, senior vice president of public affairs.

“We had associates in Florida who decided that they wanted to raise money to help those impacted by the hurricane recover, as many of our associates have friends and family in Puerto Rico who suffered from this tragedy,” he said.

Donations collected by ACE employees help Save the Children provide children in Puerto Rico ongoing protection, nutritional support and opportunities to return to education as their families continue to recover from the damage inflicted by Hurricane María.

“We are grateful to ACE Cash Express employees and customers for their support of Save the Children’s commitment to the children of Puerto Rico as we continue to do whatever it takes to help the families most effected by Hurricane María recover,” said Luis Soto, Save the Children’s Puerto Rico director.

This fundraiser is a part of ACE’s charitable-giving program, the ACE Community Fund, which has donated more than $12 million to organizations across the nation since its inception in 2004.