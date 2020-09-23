Face mask maker Made in America to donate 2M units in Puerto Rico

September 23, 2020 266

Local face mask manufacturer Made in America is donating two million masks to Puerto Rico residents to support their fight against COVID-19, the company announced.

The Act 20/22 decree holders established the manufacturing facility in the town of Carolina to produce disposable three-ply masks to promote access to affordable, quality masks manufactured locally, and not made in China.

“At Made in America, we want to ensure that everybody in need of personal protective equipment in Puerto Rico has access to our face masks. It’s our corporate responsibility to help the people on the island during these challenging times,” said Made in America President Ricky Patel.

“Our thoughts are with those suffering from this health crisis and with the brave healthcare professionals who are working every day to keep us safe. We’re committed to delivering quality products made in beautiful Puerto Rico,” he said.

The company has 25 employees, which it has hired during the pandemic and expects to push that number to 100 by year’s end, executives confirmed.

As part of the company’s commitment to the island and its residents, Made in America has also donated face masks to several local nonprofit organizations, including the United Way of Puerto Rico and the Boys and Girls Club of Puerto Rico.

“Through our donation, it’s our hope that we can help limit the spread of this virus. As a company, we have prioritized our efforts by partnering with locals and we have taken this important step to donate these masks as we continue to accelerate production of our disposable three-ply face masks,” said Joel Cardona, partner in Made in America.

“Our goal is to become a leading national manufacturer of these facemasks that are an essential part of our fight against COVID-19,” Cardona said.