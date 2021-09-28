Facebook, Cisneros Interactive launch new e-commerce acceleration hub

It is available in Spanish for countries served by the Facebook and Cisneros partnership: Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, Panama, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

Facebook and Cisneros Interactive announced the launch of “Activa la Temporada,” a hub geared toward digital acceleration, that allows advertisers, agencies, and developers to access personalized content according to their level of e-commerce adoption and needs.

The hub considers three levels: Shift to eCommerce; Enhance your eCommerce; and Master your eCommerce.

The first level is aimed at those who are taking their first steps in e-commerce and need to lay the foundations, while the second level is aimed at making e-commerce more efficient. The third and most advanced level has the objective of raising awareness and adopting the most sophisticated solutions. There is also exclusive content for developers and engineers, which focuses on Conversions Application Programming Interface (CAPI) both in theory and in practice, the companies said.

Upon entering the hub, users will find themselves at one of these levels, with the option of accessing the exact content they need. The content is available in form of videos of between 7 and 15 minutes in length, covering topics such as signals, collaborative ads, video best practices, product catalogs, measurement, among other subjects aimed at supporting digital marketing campaigns better capture consumer trends.

More digital, more mobile

Online sales accelerated in this second year of social distancing. According to eMarketer, retail e-commerce sales in Latin America increased 37% in 2020 reaching a record $85 billion, Facebook officials said.

“This shopping season will be marked by the prevalence of the use of smartphones, not only at the time of purchase but throughout the entire consumer journey, from product discovery to conversion,” said Christian Pretelt, regional head of Facebook resellers in Latin America.

“With this behavior change accelerated by the pandemic, helping products and brands find people who are more likely to love them is essential for the success of any marketing strategy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Xavier Torres, CEO of Cisneros Interactive, said, “we’re very proud to work together with Facebook in supporting hundreds of companies continue their digital transformation by training them with the best global practices together with our specialists in this program. We believe that knowledge transfer and support are a foundation to build solid business partnerships in our markets.”

As more people access applications through their cell phones, it is also observed that more people prefer to make purchases through messaging applications. The hub also has a Conversational Business module, which allows companies to learn more how to best use this important commercial channel.