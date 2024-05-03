FCC makes final push for extension of Affordable Connectivity Program

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel (Credit: FCC YouTube channel)

In a letter to Congress sent this week, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized the urgency of providing additional funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before funding is officially exhausted by the end of May, and participating households can no longer receive any ACP benefit.

The FCC had already announced that April would be the last month households could receive an applicable $30 discount, and in May certain households could continue to receive a discount of up to $14 if their provider opted into offering a partial discount during the final month of the program.

Rosenworcel’s letter highlighted that the end of the ACP would have broad consequences nationwide, and how its end could impact other broadband deployment efforts that the federal government has heavily invested in, like the Commerce Department’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

“The [FCC] stands ready to work with Congress to help prevent the [more than 23 million] households enrolled nationwide from experiencing a lapse in their internet service coverage,” the agency’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau said in a statement released with the letter.

In Puerto Rico, where more than 600,000 families will be affected by the end of the program, carriers Claro de Puerto Rico and T-Mobile Puerto Rico have been sending their customers information about available alternatives to cover the monthly expense.

The Lifeline program offers a combined credit of up to $10 on monthly bills, which can be applied to a single residential fixed line or individual mobile service per family.

Claro is offering fixed residential internet access for $30 a month, and several mobile broadband options that range from $22 to $29 a month. A third option, internet on the go, which offers 30 gigabytes a month for $20.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile is offering to cover the discount offered to its Metro by T-Mobile customers through June, and then offers a monthly $15 discount on the client’s ACP line through August.