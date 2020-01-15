FEMA, COR3 allocate $2.7M to fund 22 recovery projects in P.R.

January 15, 2020 176

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, have obligated more than $2.7 million in additional funds for 22 recovery and reconstruction projects in Puerto Rico.

These funds were obligated Jan. 3-9, the agencies said.

“FEMA and COR3 continue to work together to develop strategies that advance recovery projects. To date, over $6 billion has been approved for Puerto Rico under FEMA’s Public Assistance program,” the agencies added in a statement.

The latest grants obligated are as follows:

More than $2.3 million for repairs to roads and bridges;

More than $157,000 for emergency protective measures;

More than $98, 200 for repairs to public utilities;

More than $95,000 to municipal governments and government agencies for administrative costs; and

Nearly $64,000 for repairs to public buildings and equipment.

“FEMA and COR3 remain focused on prioritizing obligations of funds to municipalities for eligible expenses related to Hurricanes Irma and María to help communities recover,” they noted.

Many projects during this phase of the recovery are for architectural and engineering design, which may open the door to funding opportunities for larger projects in the future.

These funds help to reduce the “damage-rebuild-damage” cycle that comes with restoring structures to pre-disaster conditions, FEMA said.

“They assure quality by meticulously detailing scopes of work to ensure a repaired and rebuilt Puerto Rico is better positioned to withstand another storm,” the agency stated.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property.

Funding for permanent work includes projects like roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and park and recreation facilities as authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.