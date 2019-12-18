FEMA, COR3 assign $5.4M for 44 recovery projects in P.R.

December 18, 2019 126

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, have obligated more than $5.4 million in additional funds for 44 recovery and reconstruction projects in Puerto Rico.

The funds were obligated on Dec. 5-12.

FEMA and COR3 continue to work together to develop strategies that advance recovery projects. To date, more than $6 billion has been approved for Puerto Rico under FEMA’s Public Assistance program, the agency said.

The latest grants obligated are as follows:

More than $2 million for repairs to roads and bridges;

More than $1.3 million for emergency protective measures;

Nearly $909,000 for debris removal;

Nearly $510,000 for repairs to public buildings and equipment;

Nearly $390,000 to municipal governments for administrative costs;

More than $188,000 for work related to parks and recreational facilities; and,

Nearly $42,000 for repairs to public utilities.

“FEMA and COR3 remain focused on prioritizing obligations of funds to municipalities for eligible expenses related to hurricanes Irma and María to help communities recover,” the agencies said.

Many projects during this phase of the recovery are for architectural and engineering design, which may open the door to funding opportunities for larger projects in the future. These funds help to reduce the “damage-rebuild-damage” cycle that comes with restoring structures to pre-disaster conditions.

“They assure quality by meticulously detailing scopes of work to ensure a repaired and rebuilt Puerto Rico is better positioned to withstand another storm,” the agencies noted.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

Funding for permanent work includes projects like roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and park and recreation facilities as authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

FEMA works with COR3 through the agency’s Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico for expenses related to Hurricanes Irma and María.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.