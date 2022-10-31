Type to search

In-Brief

FIDECOOP grants $2.8M loan to Mega Co-op for new distribution center

Contributor October 31, 2022
During the signing of the loan agreement, from left are José Julián Ramírez, Francisco Pérez, Alfonso Lam, member and past chairman of Mega Co-op, and Angel Atanacio, member and Secretary of Mega Co-op’s board.

The Cooperative Investment and Development Fund (FIDECOOP, in Spanish) announced it has granted a $2.8 million loan to Mega Co-op, for its acquisition of a distribution center that will benefit 30 local businesses, the entity announced.

The loan, which FIDECOOP stated it “the largest it has granted in the last 20 years, and represents a great support to these SMEs grouped under the cooperative model that will now be able to offer better prices to the consumer, greater economies of scale and food security for Puerto Rico,” said José Julian Ramirez, executive director of FIDECOOP.

The 30 businesses grouped under Mega Co-op generate more than 3,000 jobs, he said.

Mega Co-op Chair Francisco Pérez said, “this loan allows us to expand the services we provide to our business partners through a warehouse with greater capacity and places us in a much more favorable position to continue our growth within Puerto Rico’s food industry.”

Mega Co-op operates the Mega Fresh and Tu Colmado Aqui grocery store chains and owns the La Vinoteca, Karibe and Señor Poderoso brands.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

FIDECOOP joins Causa Local in spreading access to capital
Contributor December 18, 2020
FIDECOOP has $40.5M to create, strengthen co-op businesses
Contributor September 15, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

FIDECOOP joins Causa Local in spreading access to capital
FIDECOOP has $40.5M to create, strengthen co-op businesses
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.