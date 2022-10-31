Foundation for PR offers free business mentoring via [re]ACTIVA program

The [re]ACTIVA program was created after the Foundation for Puerto Rico received a $254,487 grant from Wells Fargo, as part of its Open Business Fund.

Puerto Rico’s small and medium-sized businesses whose operations have been affected by both the pandemic and the passage of Hurricane Fiona, may access free individualized mentoring with experts from the local business ecosystem through the Foundation for Puerto Rico’s [re]ACTIVA program.

“After the passage of a hurricane, or any natural event, it’s normal for a business owner to need direction to guide their operation toward recovery,” said Celinés Otero, coordinator of Foundation for Puerto Rico’s programs.

“For this reason, we have designed a series of individualized mentorships and training workshops through our [re]ACTIVA program, to provide the support that our small businesses need so much at this time,” she said.

The program currently offers free individualized mentoring on topics such as innovation in business plans, digital presence and commerce, human resources and compliance, and operational continuity in an emergency, among other topics of interest. To participate in these mentorships, those interested must have a current merchant certificate, be a local company and be committed to its development.

“Through these mentorships, participants will have the opportunity to meet with experts from the business field for up to five hours and will be able to select the mentor of their choice based on their needs. What we’re pursuing with these resources is to promote the recovery and development of local businesses,” Otero added.

The [re]ACTIVA program was created after the Foundation for Puerto Rico received a $254,487 grant from Wells Fargo, as part of its Open Business Fund. Foundation for Puerto Rico was the only recipient organization of this grant on the island.

[re]ACTIVA seeks to promote the economic recovery of small businesses by providing entrepreneurs with consulting on issues crucial to their success. With expert-led technical training and additional recovery resources, the nonprofit aims to help those businesses stay open, retain employees, and optimize their operations and offerings, it stated.