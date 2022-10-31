San Jorge Children & Women’s Hospital opens pediatric mental health unit

The new unit adds 35 additional beds for pediatric mental health care.

The San Jorge Children & Women’s Hospital, a health facility that offers integrated mental health services for pediatric patients from 5 to 12 years old, announced the opening of a new unit to expand its services to this population.

In doing so, the number of beds available to provide care and treatment for children with mental health conditions is increased to 35, hospital officials said.

“Given the great challenges that our island’s pediatric population has faced, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and the pandemic, in addition to the latent need for mental health services, we recognize the importance of being able to provide alternatives for mental health care for pediatric patients,” said José Luis Rodríguez, executive director of San Jorge Children & Women’s Hospital.

“We want to strengthen their physical and emotional well-being so that our children and teens can lead happy and stable lives. We will spare no effort to ensure that they develop their potential,” he said.

In the new pediatric mental health unit located on the hospital’s fourth floor, patients will receive individualized care supported by a multidisciplinary team comprised of pediatric mental health specialists, including psychiatrists, psychologists, registered nurses, social workers, mental health technicians, art teachers, yoga instructor, nutritionists, recreational and occupational therapists. In addition, there are pediatricians, and pediatric sub-specialists on staff.

“Children who are mentally healthy have a positive quality of life and can function well at home, at school, and in their communities,” said Eric Martínez, medical director of the hospital’s Mental Health Unit.

“For this reason, the hospital will maintain its commitment to serve the communities, developing innovative initiatives to address the mental health of the country’s pediatric population,” he said.